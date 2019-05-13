Remains Of Sailor Brothers From Minot Killed At Pearl Harbor Positively Identified

Calvin Palmer and Wilferd Palmer were among 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma who died
The remains of two North Dakota brothers from Minot who were killed during World War II have been identified.

The Defense P-O-W / M-I-A Accounting Agency says 23-year-old Calvin Palmer and 21-year-old Wilferd Palmer were among 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma who died in the December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The remains were exhumed in 2015 from the National Memorial Cemetery and positively identified in March, in part through DNA analysis.

Senator John Hoeven said: “We are grateful that the Palmer brothers, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation at Pearl Harbor, have now been accounted for.”

