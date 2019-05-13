MN 51st, ND 47th in Drug Use By State Rankings

UNITED STATES – While drug abuse and addiction is still an issue in the area, Minnesota and North Dakota are at the bottom of the list when it comes to drug use.

The WalletHub study ranks each state and the District of Columbia by drug use and addiction, law enforcement and the number of rehab facilities.

Minnesota comes in 51st place with North Dakota not far behind in 47th.

The numbers show North Dakota has the lowest percentage of adult drug users and amount of treatment facilities per one hundred thousand drug users.

See the full WalletHub study by clicking here.