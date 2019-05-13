Sundog Sold To St. Louis-Based Perficient

Sundog leaders Brent Teiken, Eric Dukart and Johnathon Rademacher will join Perficient in key roles

FARGO, ND — St. Louis-based Perficient is buying Sundog, a marketing, sales and business technology firm, with offices in Fargo and Minneapolis.

The information technology consulting firm will acquire all of Sundog’s assets which are valued around $14 million.

The company will gain about 100 consulting, technology, sales and other professionals as a result of the acquisition.

It is expected to close later this month.

Sundog leaders Brent Teiken, Eric Dukart and Johnathon Rademacher will join Perficient in key roles.