Sundog Sold To St. Louis-Based Perficient

Sundog leaders Brent Teiken, Eric Dukart and Johnathon Rademacher will join Perficient in key roles
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — St. Louis-based Perficient is buying Sundog, a marketing, sales and business technology firm, with offices in Fargo and Minneapolis.

The information technology consulting firm will acquire all of Sundog’s assets which are valued around $14 million.

The company will gain about 100 consulting, technology, sales and other professionals as a result of the acquisition.

It is expected to close later this month.

Sundog leaders Brent Teiken, Eric Dukart and Johnathon Rademacher will join Perficient in key roles.

Categories: Business, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

MN 51st, ND 47th in Drug Use By State Rankings

UNITED STATES - While drug abuse and addiction is still an issue in the area, Minnesota and North Dakota are at the bottom of the list when it comes to drug use. The WalletHub study ranks each state and the District…