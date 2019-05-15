Black Coffee & Waffle Bar is Open for Business in Downtown Fargo

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar chose Fargo as its new home because of the downtown development

FARGO, N.D.– The waffle irons are hot and the coffee is black in Downtown Fargo.

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is open for business.

Behind the doors of Downtown Fargo’s newest waffle joint is a menu jam-packed with coffee and waffles suited for people who love both bold and classic flavors.

“We have a pulled pork waffle,” Black Coffee and Waffle Bar store manager Erica Laughlin said. “It has pulled pork, a pineapple salsa, and a honey barbecue drizzle on it. We’ve got one, it’s called the naughty waffle. It has almond butter, bananas, strawberries and whipped cream.”

With two locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar chose Fargo as its next home because of the downtown development.

“It’s really hip. It’s very trendy and it’s growing very quickly and we wanted to be a part of that,” Black Coffee and Waffle Bar project manager Keli Gilbertson said.

“It’s a great location right across from the new Block 9 building here,” customer Eugene Nicholas said. “I would think they’re going to have a great number of folks here to support this place as they come to work.”

Or even when you are leaving work.

This breakfast-only spot is open until the late hours of the evening.

“It’s going to be super awesome for the community of Fargo to have a breakfast-only option in town,” Laughlin said.

An option that takes pride in its homemade batter and fresh ingredients.

The store recently celebrated its soft opening and is seeing growing foot traffic.

“Being born and raised here in Fargo, it’s super awesome to know a lot of the people that do come through here and to have that connection with people,” Laughlin said.

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is open Monday through Saturday from 7 in the morning until 11 at night.

It closes on Sundays at 8 p.m.