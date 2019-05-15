Former NDSU Golf Standout Amy Olson Returns to Fargo

The LPGA Pro was on Campus to Promote the Women's PGA Championship

FARGO, N.D. — It’s been six years since Amy Olson played golf at NDSU, but she returned to campus Wednesday afternoon and still had plenty of fans waiting for her.

“I don’t get a lot of time back here now so it is really good to be able to see familiar faces, people that have supported me from when I played junior golf,” Olson said.

The former Bison-standout-turned-LPGA-pro was back in Fargo to promote the LPGA championship in June. That next major tournament on the tour is taking place just a few hours east in Chaska, Minnesota.

“I’ve been playing as a professional for six years now and this is the closest that I have played to home and probably ever will play to home,” Olson said. “So, it is just exciting for me to be able to bring the trophy and promote it in my home town.”

Olson is hoping she can soon have her name etched in that same trophy by continuing what has been a strong beginning to 2019.

“I started out really solid,” Olson said. “I had a top ten right away, I’ve had a top five and just been playing very consistently so that gives me a lot of confidence of hitting into this mid-stretch, middle of the year. I am just really excited to continue to play and give myself a couple chances.”

Wherever she may end up on the leader board, she is sure to have Bison nation rooting for her.

“On social media, so many people follow and comment and I can just tell they are cheering,” says Olson with a smile. “Any time I am on TV, I get texts and messages and just so much support, so that means a whole lot to me.”