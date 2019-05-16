Construction on Main Ave. & 21st/20th St. to Start 24-Hour Work

Construction is nothing new in our area, but some residents in Moorhead will be hearing workers and machines around the clock

MOORHEAD, Minn.– Construction season is fully underway and you can expect plenty of detours throughout the summer.

Work in Moorhead will have employees hammering throughout the night.

Construction is nothing new in our area, but some residents in Moorhead will be hearing workers and machines around the clock.

Starting June 4 the Moorhead railroad underpass project will have a new night shift.

Workers on the new shift will be working from 7 pm to 5 am Monday through Saturday.

“Even though there will be three weeks where at night there will be more noise and disturbance for that, there is the potential to shorten the construction time of the overall project and it’s worth the effort,” said assistant city engineer, Tom Trowbridge.

The project includes three new railroad bridges, the city’s largest storm water pumping station, three traffic signals and the relocation of water mains and a sanitary sewer.

The redesigning of the current railroad track is an effort to allow trains to move through the area easier and not have to use their whistles as much.

The underpass will also relieve congestion during heavy traffic times and allow emergency responders to improve response times.

But until the rail lines are relocated, construction on the underpass will have to wait.

Trowbridge says if they are lucky, the underpass will be open to traffic near the end of this year.

“For all the residents, if they do have any construction related concerns they should contact us. We want to be on top of it, we want to make sure that people are happy or at least as satisfied as they can be with how things are going. If we don’t know there is an issue, which sometimes we’re not going to know if there is something that is bothering somebody, they should call us and if we can address it we will do that,” added Trowbridge.

The $52 million project is projected to be completed in August of 2020.

For more information about road closures and the layout of the project, click here.