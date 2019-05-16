Davies WR/CB Ty Satter Verbally Commits to NDSU

Satter made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football secured its first verbal commitment of the 2020 season.

Davies wide receiver/cornerback Ty Satter announced on Twitter his commitment to play for the Bison.

Satter’s dad, Tony Satter, is in the NDSU Hall of Fame for his playing days as a running back.

He graduated as the second-leading career rusher in program history and helped the team win two Division-II National Championships.

As part of his statement, Ty said “Thank you to all my family, coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way. I appreciate all of the schools and coaches that have recruited me, a special thanks to Coach Entz and Coach Hedberg for giving me this opportunity.