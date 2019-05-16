Fix-it-Forward Fundraiser Raising Money to Help People With Transportation

Fix it Forward Ministry helps people in the metro with their transportation issues

MOORHEAD, Minn.– Fix–it–Forward Auto Care is hosting its first open house, car show and silent auction at their shop to raise money for it’s nonprofit.

The shop gives away old cars that have been donated to them, and fixes cars for people who can’t afford it.

The owner of the shop says helping people with their transportation issues is their way of giving back to the community.

“It can be life changing for these people,” says owner, Matt Carlson. “When we can solve the transportation problem, that opens up a lot of doors for them to get a job, to fix their housing issues, fix relationships and really turn their life back around. They’re really excited at the potential.”

All of the proceeds from the car show and silent auction will help fund the Fix it Forward Ministry.