HS Roundup: Highlights From Baseball, Softball

Hawley and DGF Squared off in both baseball and softball on Thursday

HAWLEY, Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton baseball got two wins against Hawley in a doubleheader, snapping the Nuggets seven-game win streak.

In the first game, the Rebels exploded late to pull out to an eight-run lead and take the first matchup 10-2.

They picked up right where they left off in the latter game, finishing with a 7-3 victory.