Mahnomen Man Charged With Attempted Murder

MAHNOMEN, MN (KFGO) – A 22-year-old Mahnomen man arrested Sunday night in Mahnomen is charged with attempted murder.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office said Chase Gagnon shot a pistol 11 times in random directions.
According to court documents, after further investigation and witness accounts, Gagnon intended to cause the death of others. Gagnon is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
No one was hurt.
Gagnon was arrested by police without incident. He later told police he had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms earlier that day. Police also found a bag of suspected marijuana on top of this car.
He is being held on $250,000 bail in the Clearwater County Jail.
