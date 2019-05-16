Mahnomen Man Charged With Attempted Murder

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office said Chase Gagnon shot a pistol 11 times in random directions.

MAHNOMEN, MN (KFGO) – A 22-year-old Mahnomen man arrested Sunday night in Mahnomen is charged with attempted murder.

According to court documents, after further investigation and witness accounts, Gagnon intended to cause the death of others. Gagnon is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

No one was hurt.

Gagnon was arrested by police without incident. He later told police he had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms earlier that day. Police also found a bag of suspected marijuana on top of this car.

He is being held on $250,000 bail in the Clearwater County Jail.