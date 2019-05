Police Double Reward In Fatal Hit-And-Run Case In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks have doubled the reward for information leading to the driver involved in a fatal hit and run on Demers Avenue near I-29.

39-year-old Christina Melvin of Bedford, Pennsylvania was passing through Grand Forks on Amtrak.

She was taking a short walk when she was hit around 5 a.m. on April 7.

The reward is now at $5,000 and police say they would like to find justice for Melvin.

If you have any information on the crash, contact police.