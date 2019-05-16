TSA Precheck Appointments Being Accepted For June 3-7 At Hector International Airport

FARGO, ND — If you fly often you might want to consider enrolling in the TSA Precheck program at Hector International Airport.

You can make an appointment from June 3-7 to enroll in the TSA’s expedited screening program.

It allows identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a more efficient screening experience, including keeping your shoes on.

Appointments will be held in the airport conference room located on the second floor of the passenger terminal.

You must bring proper ID and pay an $85 fee for five years of service.

You can start the application process online by clicking here.