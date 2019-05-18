Car Crashes Into Morris Man, Kills Him While Fishing

It happened Wednesday night

MORRIS, Minn. — An angler in western Minnesota is dead after being struck by a vehicle veering off a parked pickup truck and plunging down an embankment.

The Stevens County Sherriff’s Office says 32-year-old Nicholas Hervin, of Morris, was fishing on Long Lake Wednesday evening. They say 40-year-old Joshua Dewald of Brooten was driving east on County Road 10.

Authorities say he drifted into the westbound lane and hit the parked pickup and it slid sideways down the embankment. Hervin died at a local hospital.