Car Crashes Into Morris Man, Kills Him While Fishing

MORRIS, Minn. — An angler in western Minnesota is dead after being struck by a vehicle veering off a parked pickup truck and plunging down an embankment.
The Stevens County Sherriff’s Office says 32-year-old Nicholas Hervin, of Morris, was fishing on Long Lake Wednesday evening. They say 40-year-old Joshua Dewald of Brooten was driving east on County Road 10.
Authorities say he drifted into the westbound lane and hit the parked pickup and it slid sideways down the embankment. Hervin died at a local hospital.
FARGO, N.D.-- Runners taking part in the 15th annual Fargo Marathon got a little wet today, but that didn't mean the race was over for them. Almost 10,000 people filled the Fargo dome for race day, even though it…
OTTERTAIL, Minn. -- Last February, a major fire broke out that left nothing of Periwinkle Marketplace. The owner's husband, Jason Dykhoff, says his son was doing some work on his pickup when a flame started.…
PERHAM, Minn. -- Two 13-year-old Deer Creek boys face charges after they led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 100 mile-an-hour chase early Friday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over their car…