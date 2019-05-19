Honor Flight Brings Veterans to Washington, D.C.

90 veterans from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota traveled together

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ninety area veterans are in Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that have been created to honor them as part of the North Dakota, Minnesota Honor Flight.

The majority of these veterans served during the Korean War but the trip also includes 16 World War II veterans.

These veterans from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota arrive to a heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.

From there, it’s just a short ride to Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guards at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Bernhart Eslinger, a veteran, says, “It’s a lot different there then when it’s on a picture.”

Next is the Marine Corps War Memorial which depicts the flag raising on Iwo Jima from World War II.

These three veterans from the Jamestown area were impressed.

Veteran Leonard Palmer says, “way bigger than I ever expected.”

And the monument brought back memories of the war in the Pacific

Thomas Falck, a veteran, says, “the Marines were still chasing the Japanese out of the hills and they’d come down to the commissary at night and try to steal food and they had guys out there guarding so they wouldn’t get it you know and some of them didn’t really know the war had ended, hiding in the caves up there.”

Before the vets left, a thank you from some 8th graders from Massachusetts.

The veterans are due back in at Hector International airport around 8:00 Monday night.

The community is encouraged to come out to the airport to greet them for their return.