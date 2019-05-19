NDSU Softball Plagued By Offensive Struggle in NCAA Tournament

Bison did not register a run in two games

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — North Dakota State softball saw its season come to an end last night with an 8–0 lose to Drake in the Minneapolis regional of the NCAA tournament.

The Bison offense faced two of the top pitchers in their respective conferences and struggled. Amber Fiser of Minnesota led the Big Ten in ERA and strikeouts. Nicole Newman of Drake led the Missouri Valley in ERA, wins and strikeouts.

Going into the regional, coach Darren Mueller told his team they would have to be confident hitters and know going up to the plate there would be strikeouts. The Bison could only muster up 4 hits and were held scoreless over the two match ups.

“(Amber) Fiser and (Nicole) Newman are just really good. Even though we talked about it, it’s still tough as a hitter to take the fact that you’re going to strikeout,” Mueller said. “Your confidence goes a little bit. I don’t think we really accepted the fact we were going to strikeout a little bit and that probably hindered some of our performance.”

“Going out there and giving the best that you have. You know you’re going to strikeout,” said senior Katie Shoultz. “Darren (Mueller) said you’re going to have to accept you’ll strikeout but were going to do our best not to strikeout. Just touch the ball. Your approach is no different than touch it and have fun.”