Walz, Gazelka And Hortman Reach Minnesota Budget Agreement

Honor Flight Brings Veterans to Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Ninety area veterans are in Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that have been created to honor them as part of the North Dakota, Minnesota Honor Flight. The majority of these…
ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman have reached a budget agreement, according to the Governor’s office.
The three leaders will hold a press conference Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. to announce the details of the detail in the Governor’s Reception Room.
The deal should avert a state government shutdown. The legislative session is supposed to come to a close on Monday.
