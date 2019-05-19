Walz, Gazelka And Hortman Reach Minnesota Budget Agreement

The legislative session is supposed to come to a close on Monday

ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman have reached a budget agreement, according to the Governor’s office.

The three leaders will hold a press conference Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. to announce the details of the detail in the Governor’s Reception Room.

The deal should avert a state government shutdown. The legislative session is supposed to come to a close on Monday.

