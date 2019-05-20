Judge orders Trump accounting firm to hand over records to Congress

Washington (CNN) A federal district judge has told the accounting firm Mazars it will need to turn over Donald Trump’s accounting records from before he was President to the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee.

Mehta’s opinion will now likely become fodder for other judges to consider as Trump and his Cabinet try to hold off Congress from getting his business records, such as through the IRS, banks and in other court fights.

Congress specifically can probe the President for conflicts of interest and ethical questions, Mehta wrote.

“History has shown that congressionally-exposed criminal conduct by the President or a high-ranking Executive Branch official can lead to legislation,” Mehta wrote, citing the Watergate investigation by the Senate.