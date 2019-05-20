North Dakota Man Wants To Change Constitution And Make Cannabis Plant Legal

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who lost his life in a car crash last year was honored last week in Washington, D.C. Christopher Bacon was stationed at the National Air Security Operations Center in Grand…
BISMARCK, ND -- A Courtenay, North Dakota man is behind an effort to change the state constitution and end prohibition of the cannabis plant. John C. Bailey is the chairperson of the sponsoring committee. He has turned in a petition request…
Washington (CNN) A federal district judge has told the accounting firm Mazars it will need to turn over Donald Trump's accounting records from before he was President to the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee. In a 41-page opinion, Judge Amit Mehta of the DC District Court…