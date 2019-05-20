North Dakota Man Wants To Change Constitution And Make Cannabis Plant Legal

BISMARCK, ND — A Courtenay, North Dakota man is behind an effort to change the state constitution and end prohibition of the cannabis plant.

John C. Bailey is the chairperson of the sponsoring committee.

He has turned in a petition request to the secretary of state’s office in Bismarck.

The secretary and attorney general will review it and decide whether it will be allowed to circulate for signatures.

If nearly 27,000 signatures are collected, it’ll appear on the ballot of an upcoming election.

If it passes, the growth and sale of any cannabis plant would be legal in the state.