A Heroes’ Welcome Home: Veterans Return From D.C. Honor Flight

dozens were at Hector International to thank 90 veterans for their service

FARGO, N.D. — Korean and World War II veterans may not have all been invited back to the states with open arms back then, but they’re now getting a heroes’ welcome home.

Ninety veterans embarked on a two-day trip to our nation’s capital as part of the North Dakota, Minnesota Honor Flight.

Dozens of people welcomed them back at Hector International Airport with homemade signs, American flags and plenty of hugs and handshakes. Some veterans couldn’t hold back the tears after finally getting the acceptance they had been waiting for all those years.

“You really feel like you’ve done something good with your service time. It took three years out of the prime of your life that you’ve given to the service so it’s nice to know people appreciated it. In Vietnam, I had a friend that died. I saw his heart. It was very emotional,” said Vietnam veteran Gerald Thiberd.

The Honor Flight does two trips a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.