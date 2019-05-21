EDC Softball Tournament Highlights

West Fargo, Sheyenne, Fargo North, Valley City Advance

The EDC Softball Tournament got underway Tuesday night.

West Fargo is the number one seed and took care of business against the eight seed Davies winning 13-1 in five innings.

A few miles down the street, the two seed Sheyenne hosted the seven seed Grand Forks Central. There was no score through four innings before the Mustangs bats came alive and scored 11 runs over the final three innings to win 11-0.

The five seed, Fargo North, came away with the upset over the four seed, Shanley 9-4.

The three seed, Valley City, comes away with the win over GF Red River, 12-2.

The Hi-Liners will host the rest of the tournament starting Friday.