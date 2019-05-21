Rep. Peterson’s GOP Challenger Dave Hughes Calls Him Out On Abortion Stances

FARGO, N.D. – A Republican Candidate for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District calls out Congressman Collin Peterson for “not championing life” at Fargo’s Stop The Bans rally.

Dave Hughes ran against the Democrat in 2016 and 2018 losing by five points both times.

Peterson has voted for banning federal health coverage that includes abortion. He has also voted in favor of banning partial-birth abortions except to save the mother’s life.

Hughes says Peterson needs to be more vocal about his stance on abortion issues.

“He features himself as pro-life and pro-second amendment. But particularly on the pro-life issue, he never does anything like this. He doesn’t speak about life, he doesn’t champion it, he doesn’t write about it. I’d like to see him establish his pro-life bona fides a little better than he has.”

We’ve reached out to Congressman Peterson’s office for his response to Hughes’ comments. As of Tuesday night, we haven’t heard back.