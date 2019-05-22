Chamber of Commerce Launches Fueling Our Future Initiative

The intiative focuses on the pillars of people, prosperity, and place

FARGO, N.D. — The Chamber and Economic Development Corporation are spearheading a new initiative, with the public and private sectors working together to make the local economy stronger.

The three pillars the Fueling Our Future Initiative will focus on are people, prosperity, and place.

“It’s putting the needs of the community above the needs of your own individual organization. It’s that ability that Fargo has demonstrated time and time again that if all boats rise, your boat’s going to rise as well,” Nate White, president of Sanford Health, said.

Over 30 organizations including Sanford, Gate City Bank, and Microsoft are involved the long–term initiative, and leaders have a goal of raising $5 million, with $4 million from the private sector and $1 million from the public sector. So far, nearly 80 percent of the goal has already been invested.

“It’s not about solving today’s problems tomorrow or tomorrow’s problems in the next year or two. It’s about looking at the challenges and how we can start today to be ready 10, 15, 20 years from now so we’re that much ahead of the game,” Craig Whitney, president/CEO of the FMWF Chamber, said.

Money will go towards programs to get students ready for the workforce through career academies, recruiting businesses to the area, and support for entrepreneurs.

“How can we really step on the gas, is what we’re talking about, how can we make those defining decisions that will truly be recognized twenty years from now?” Mark Nisbet with Xcel Energy said.

Organizations can also propose projects, which will be reviewed by the board.

“We didn’t make this assumption where we provide it and say here it is, this isn’t about the Chamber and EDC, this is about our partners,” Joe Raso with the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation said.

“Like the name Fueling our Future indicates, it is putting fuel on the fire for what’s happening in this community,” White said.

There is a similar initiative in Sioux Falls that that focuses on economic success.