Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order In Fight Over Bar’s Mural

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN -- East Grand Forks wants in on the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener. It was held two weekends ago in Albert Lea and is headed to Thumper Pond Resort in Otter Tail County next year. East Grand Forks…
WASHINGTON -- Work is ongoing in Washington, D.C. to secure another manned flying mission for Fargo's Happy Hooligans. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven met with Lieutenant General L. Scott Rice, the Director of the…
DRAYTON, ND -- A Drayton, North Dakota woman is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while standing on a road just south of the town. The fatal crash was reported around 1 Wednesday morning. The highway patrol has identified the…