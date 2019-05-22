Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order In Fight Over Bar’s Mural

The Owners of Lonesome Dove In Mandan Filed A Federal Lawsuit On Monday

BISMARCK, ND — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order in the battle over a mural at Lonesome Dove bar in Mandan.

The owners sued in federal court on Monday.

The Mandan City Commission ordered the bar to remove the mural because the business doesn’t have a permit for the outdoor artwork.

The judge’s order also prohibits the city from taking steps to remove it.

A hearing has been scheduled in U.S. District Court in Bismarck June 5.

The lawsuit is asking for one dollar in symbolic damages.