Moorhead Police Sgt. Announces Fundraising Total, Ran Fargo Marathon in Uniform

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Moorhead Police Sergeant who ran the Fargo Marathon in uniform for charity announces how much money people chipped in.

Sergeant Scott Kostohryz says he raised $1,000 while honoring the 163 officers who died on duty in 2018. The money will go to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association and the Moorhead Police Athletics and Activities League.

Just because he crossed the finish line doesn’t mean you can’t still help the cause.

Click here to donate to the Moorhead Police Athletics and Activities League. You can also send a check to:

Moorhead PAL

C/O Moorhead Police Department

911 11th St N

Moorhead, MN 56560