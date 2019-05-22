REDHAWKS GAME POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER

FARGO, ND —The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have postponed today’s school day game against the Milwaukee Milkmen, scheduled for 11:00am, to Thursday, May 23rd at 12:30pm as part of a 7-inning double header.

The game was postponed in order to give schools traveling to the stadium enough time to change plans as more rain is expected throughout the day.

Schools that have purchased game day lunch meals are still welcome to come and eat at the stadium, beginning at 11:00am today. RedHawks players and Hawkeye will be on-hand to have lunch and sign autographs.

All tickets for today’s game can be exchanged for the make-up game or any other regular season game in 2019.

For more information on the RedHawks ticket policy, please go to fmredhawks.com/tickets/rainpolicy/.