Attorney For Sadeks Says They Plan To Appeal Judge’s Ruling

Parents of Wahpeton college student found dead after becoming a drug informant

WAHPETON, ND — The attorney for the parents of a Wahpeton college student found dead after becoming a drug informant plans to appeal a judge’s dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorney Tim O’Keeffe says Tammy and John Sadek are disappointed with the ruling and a bit surprised by it.

The Sadeks sued the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, one of its deputies and the county.

They allege their son Andrew was killed because he was persuaded into becoming a drug informant.

The 20-year-old NDSCS student had been caught selling marijuana.

His body, with a gunshot wound to the head and rocks in his backpack, was found in the Red River in June 2014.