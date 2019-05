Bus Driver And Kids Checked Out After Crashing With Pickup Near Wheaton

WHEATON, MN — A school bus rolled after colliding with a pickup this morning near Wheaton.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says there were seven children on the bus, between the ages of 5 and 15.

The children and bus driver were all checked at Sanford in Wheaton.

No one was seriously hurt.

The pickup driver was airlifted to Fargo and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The state patrol is assisting with the investigation.