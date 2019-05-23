RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader to Take Series from Milwaukee

The RedHawks won 5-3 and 3-0

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks jumped on Milwaukee early in both games of a doubleheader.

After going down 2-0 in the top of the first, the RedHawks responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Those were the only five runs Fargo-Moorhead scored in the contest, but it was enough to help them win 5-3.

In game two, the RedHawks also scored early, with two first-inning runs.

Sebastian Kessay responded with six shutout innings on the hill to lead them to victory, 3-0.

The team remains at home with a series against Texas starting on Friday.