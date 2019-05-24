Class B State Baseball Tournament Bracket is Set

The Thompson Tommies are the No. 2 Seed

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The North Dakota high school baseball state tournament will take place at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

Thompson earned its spot on the state’s biggest stage with a dominating 10-0 win over Hillsboro-Central Valley in the Region 2 finals.

This is the fourth time in as many seasons that the Tommies have advanced to states. In each of those last three seasons, Thompson has made it to the championship game, but hasn’t won it since 2016.

The Tommies’ campaign begins with them as the second seed against North Star. Top-seeded Park River will take on Minot Bishop Ryan in round one. Enderlin/Maple Valley enters as third ranked team and will play against MLS Glenburn and Shiloh Chrisitan will battle it out against Carrington.