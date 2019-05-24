Class B State Softball Tournament is Set

Four teams from the East Region earned a spot in the 2019 Tournament

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The bracket for the Class B softball tournament has been finalized.

Reigning champions Central Cass extended its win streak to 19 with a win over Thompson in the regional title game.

The Squirrels will take the top seed from the East and the Tommies will take the second.

Hillsboro Central Valley earns a spot after missing out last year, and Kindred rounds out the four squads from the region who will make a run at the state title.

Those four will match up against the best from the west. Central Cass will play Minot Bishop/Ryan Prairie. Thompson will get a shot at last years runner-up Des Lacs Burlington

Games begin at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at Tharaldson park in Fargo.