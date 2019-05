Coach of the Week: Sheyenne Baseball’s Ryan Bodell

The Mustangs clinched a playoff berth on Thursday

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Sheyenne Mustangs baseball team has a chance to win the EDC on Saturday.

Ryan Bodell is in his first year as head coach of the Mustangs after four years as an assistant.

He sat down with KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson as his team hopes to make a deep playoff push.