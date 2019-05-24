Critical Need For Blood Donors in F-M Area

These patients need you. Just 1 hour of your time can save up to 3 lives this weekend.

FARGO, ND — There’s a critical need for blood donors as we approach the Memorial Day holiday.

According to Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, more than 43,000 people will be injured in Memorial Day holiday crashes.

It’s not true that hospitals already have the blood needed.

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to give blood now to help bolster a critically low supply.

There’s a special need to stock red blood cells and platelets at area hospitals to be prepared for a spike in accident and trauma patients during the long holiday weekend.

Help stabilize our community’s blood supply by scheduling your donation now!

Patients at nearly 70 hospitals across the Dakotas and western Minnesota rely on Vitalant and our selfless, volunteer donors to ensure blood is available when it’s needed. We need YOUR help to rebuild our blood supply to safe levels for those in our community and beyond!

We need at least 250 donors each day to meet the needs of patients at our local hospitals! Donate blood today to help impact the lives of patients in your community and beyond!

How You Can Help with our Critical Need for Blood