Jake Patterson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Kidnapping Jayme Closs, Murdering Her Parents

Patterson held Jayme captive for 88 days

BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) – A judge sentenced Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old Wisconsin man who was convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her two parents in October 2018, to life in prison Friday.

Last October, Patterson broke into the Closs home, killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped Jayme, holding her captive for 88 days before she eventually escaped on Jan. 10. Patterson was arrested later that day.

In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, avoiding a criminal trial, claiming he wanted to spare Jayme from reliving the trauma she endured.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will not file additional charges in Douglas County, where Jayme was held in captivity at Patterson’s home in Gordon. An armed burglary charge was also dismissed.

An attorney for Jayme read a victim impact statement on her behalf at the sentencing Friday afternoon. In it, Jayme told the judge Patterson “should be locked up forever.”

“He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I loved from me. For almost 88 days, he tried to steal me and he didn’t care who he hurt or who he killed to do that,” she said.

Prosecutors are asking for the maximum sentence for Patterson, saying if he is ever released from prison he willl find Jayme and her life will be in danger.

“Jayme should not have to spend one second of her life worrying about the defendant being free,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added Patterson shows no remorse for the murders of Jayme’s parents, James and Denise.

Patterson’s defense attorney said, “Jake understands he is going to die in prison.”

They asked the judge for consideration of parole in his sentence, arguing that although it is unlikely Patterson would ever be released, the chance for parole gives prisoners opportunities to be productive behind bars.