Woman dies in rollover near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, MN (KFGO) – A woman is dead after a pickup rollover on I-94 near Fergus Falls.

The state patrol says the 34-year-old woman from Danville, Illinois was a passenger in the pickup that was eastbound. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Aurora, Colorado, was hospitalized in Fergus Falls.

The state patrol says the driver lost control, went into the ditch and the pickup rolled. He was wearing a seatbelt. The woman who died was not.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Fri.