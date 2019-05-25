West Fargo Softball Reclaims EDC Title

The Packers defeated Valley City 3-1 in a rematch of last year's EDC Championship game

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — In the Championship game of the EDC softball tournament, top-seeded West Fargo rallied late in the game to pull off a 3-1 victory over the third seed, Valley City, in a rematch of last year’s title game.

The Hi-Liners struck first in the third inning when Eliza Schueneman got Valley City on the board with an RBI to left field.

That was the only offensive highlight from either team until late in the game.

In the bottom of the sixth-inning, Packer junior Tori Nichols-Kraft hit a three-run homerun to put West Fargo up 3-1. The Packers hold onto win with that same score.

Both teams advanced to the state tournament which begins on Thursday.