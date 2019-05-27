Shanley Girls Soccer Heads to State Tournament Undefeated

Deacons are number one seed from east at State

FARGO, N.D. — There has not been a more dominant girls soccer program this spring than the Shanley Deacons.

They head to the state tournament in Jamestown this Thursday undefeated only allowing two goals all season.

For those achievements, it earns them the number one seed from the east. The Deacons have had some success the last few seasons at state, losing by a goal in the 2017 title game to Davies and losing in the semifinals in 2018.

With all but one starter not returning to the lineup this season, the team is filled with veterans who have been there before. The focus now is on the next three games.

Shanley opens up tournament play with the first game on Thursday at noon against the four seed from the west, Jamestown.