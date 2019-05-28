Driver Takes Off After Moorhead Traffic Stop

They ran through backyards and managed to escape a perimeter police set up.

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A suspect who fled an attempted traffic stop in Moorhead early Tuesday being sought.

Sgt. Scott Kostohryz says there was a pursuit that started near I-94, headed north of 8th Street, then went west on 18th Avenue and then north on 7th Street South before bailing out of the vehicle, along with a female passenger.

Kostohryz says they know who the driver is and will pursue charges through the Clay County Attorney’s office.