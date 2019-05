May-Port-C-G’s Susie Lays Out for HS Play of the Week

Susie Made Diving Catch in Class B Region Two Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — May-Port-C-G’s Kade Susie is the winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.

Susie made a diving catch that robbed Hillsboro-CV of advancing a runner on the sacrifice bunt and turned the double out of it as well.

The diving grab was good enough to earn him the play of the week.