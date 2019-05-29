Employee Arrested After Allegedly Starting Fire at GF Car Dealership

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Investigators say a Grand Forks Lithia Ford employee started a fire inside a shop injuring another worker.

Police Officers and Firefighters responded around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon to 2273 32nd Avenue South. The fire was put out by a fire suppression system.

Authorities say an employee purposefully lit gas on fire that spilled onto the floor. It caused what they call a “significant flash” burning an employee and damaging the building and a customer’s vehicle.

25-year-old Jobe Lunski of Ardoch, North Dakota was arrested for endangerment by fire.

The worker who was hurt has minor burns and was taken to Altru Hospital.