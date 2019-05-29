Jamestown Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Scuffle

Ray Hunter is accused of trying to grab a loaded handgun from his car

JAMESTOWN, ND — A man who got into a scuffle with Jamestown Police last month has been charged with attempted murder.

47-year-old Ray Hunter of Jamestown is accused of trying to grab a loaded handgun from his car, which fell to the ground when officers removed him from the car.

Hunter is also charged with endangerment, terrorizing, disorderly conduct and drug possession.

He remains behind bars.