Special Counsel Robert Mueller Made His First Public Statement About the Russia Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in his first public statement about the Russia probe that charging the president with a crime was not an option due to the longstanding Justice Department opinions that say a president cannot be indicted while in office.

Mueller made the comments Wednesday as he ended an almost 10-minute statement about his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and obstruction of justice.

Mueller said he and the special counsel team chose their words carefully in the report, calling it his testimony, and saying he “would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

Beyond his public statement and his written work, Mueller does not believe it is appropriate for him to speak any further about the Russia investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his statement on Wednesday by revealing he is leaving the Justice Department now that he’s concluded his Russia investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That’s according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 10 a.m.

Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

The White House says it was given a heads-up that special counsel Robert Mueller might be making a public statement about his Russia probe.

A White House official says the White House was not caught off-guard by Mueller’s announcement that he would be speaking Wednesday about the report.

It will be Mueller’s first statement on the report, and he is not expected to take questions.

It’s unclear what Mueller intends to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tensions with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.

Mueller’s report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president.

Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”