Class-B State Baseball Quarterfinal Results
Thompson, Enderlin/Maple Valley, Park-River/Fordville-Lankin, Shiloh Christian pick up wins in Thursdays First Round
FARGO, N.D. — The Class-B State baseball tournament began on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Four teams kept their hopes of a state title alive as they advance to the semifinals on Friday.
(2) Thompson 5, North Star 4
(3) Enderlin/Maple Valley 7, MLS-Glenburn 1
(1) Park River/Fordville-Lankin 6, Minot Bishop Ryan/South Prairie 4
(4) Shiloh Christian 5, Carrington 3