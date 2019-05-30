Class-B State Baseball Quarterfinal Results

Thompson, Enderlin/Maple Valley, Park-River/Fordville-Lankin, Shiloh Christian pick up wins in Thursdays First Round

FARGO, N.D. — The Class-B State baseball tournament began on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Four teams kept their hopes of a state title alive as they advance to the semifinals on Friday.

(2) Thompson 5, North Star 4

(3) Enderlin/Maple Valley 7, MLS-Glenburn 1

(1) Park River/Fordville-Lankin 6, Minot Bishop Ryan/South Prairie 4

(4) Shiloh Christian 5, Carrington 3