Loon Counters Needed In 8 Minnesota Counties

ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota DNR is looking for a few good loon counters.

Volunteers would be required to dedicate a morning between June 28 and July 8 to count loons on at least one of 150 lakes.

Counties include: Aitkin, Becker, Crow Wing, Cook, Itasca, Kandiyohi, Lake and Otter Tail.

The DNR says its annual count is a critical process to protect the loon population.

If you are interested in helping out, you can head to the DNR’s website for more information.