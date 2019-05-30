North Dakota Horse Park Schedule Could Be Scaled Back To Just Four Dates

FARGO, ND — The horse racing season at the North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo will be shorter than thought.

The state racing commission will decide Friday on a request from the group that runs the track to eliminate two of the planned meets.

Commission Executive Director Jack Schulz says Horse Race-North Dakota doesn’t believe it will have enough purse money to attract horses and jockeys for six events.

The commission is expected to approve a revised schedule for races July 19, 20, 27 and 28.