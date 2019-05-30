Silver Alert Issued In Jamestown Area

He is 5 feet nine inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes.

UPDATE: The man has been located and the silver alert has been cancelled.

A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Jamestown Police Department.

Lyle Bollinger of Jamestown is a 77 year old white male last seen wearing black jeans and a blue polo shirt.

His last known whereabouts were on May 30, 2019 at 10 am at Sanford clinic in Jamestown.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer license plate N0HNM.

Additional information: Lyle Bollinger has a life threatening medical condition that requires immediate attention.

If you have any information regarding the subject, please contact Jamestown Police Department at 701 252 1000 .

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert