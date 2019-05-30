UND Hires Men’s Basketball Coach

GRAND FORKS, ND — The University of North Dakota hired a back-to-back conference coach of the year to lead the men’s basketball team.

Paul Sather took the Northern State Wolves, out of Aberdeen, SD, to the NCAA Division II championship game two season ago.

Sather’s coaching resume includes 20 years at South Dakota schools and 2 as an assistant at NSU, his alma mater.

In 14 years as a head coach he has a record of 288-151 (.651).

In a release from the UND Director of Athletics Bill Chaves says, “What a great day for the University of North Dakota and North Dakota Men’s Basketball,” Chaves said. “Any hire is about getting the right fit at the right time and I have no doubt that Coach Sather is exactly the right person to lead our program today and into the future. Paul’s success as a head coach at two institutions including his alma mater has been remarkable and I believe that experience will serve us tremendously well as he embarks on his tenure at UND. We look forward to having Paul, Kelsie, Sam and Becca join our family and the Grand Forks community.”

Sather’s family includes his wife, Kelsie, and their two children, Sam and Becca.