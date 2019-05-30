West Fargo Man Accused Of Running From Officers And Hitting Several Vehicles
An officer tried to stop 23-year-old Trevor Love for speeding by West Fargo High School around noon
WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man faces around a half-dozen charges after hitting numerous vehicle and trying to outrun officers in his car and on foot.
An officer tried to stop 23-year-old Trevor Love for speeding by West Fargo High School around noon.
Love first drove into oncoming traffic on Main Avenue before sideswiping five vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection with 36th Street South in Fargo.
He then crashed into the back of a truck.
Love got out of his vehicle and ran but was quickly caught.
He was arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment, hit and run and a number of other charges.