West Fargo Man Accused Of Running From Officers And Hitting Several Vehicles

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man faces around a half-dozen charges after hitting numerous vehicle and trying to outrun officers in his car and on foot.

An officer tried to stop 23-year-old Trevor Love for speeding by West Fargo High School around noon.

Love first drove into oncoming traffic on Main Avenue before sideswiping five vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection with 36th Street South in Fargo.

He then crashed into the back of a truck.

Love got out of his vehicle and ran but was quickly caught.

He was arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment, hit and run and a number of other charges.