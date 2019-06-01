Park River/Fordville-Lankin Three Peats as Class B Baseball State Champion

Aggies edge the Tommies in extra innings, 9-8

FARGO, N.D. — Park River-Fordville-Lankin and Thompson have been the Class B State Title Game the past three seasons with the Aggies coming out on top the previous two.

Saturday night the Aggies three peated but it took extra innings. After a five-run third inning from the Tommies, the Aggies responded with a three-inning inning of their own.

It took eight innings with the Aggies walking off with a Sac Fly in a 9-8 win.