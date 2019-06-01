Sister Sets Up Lemonade Stand to Raise Money for Baby Brother’s Medical Bills

Three month old Zephyr was born with eleven different diagnoses

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 10-year-old sister is doing all she can to help her baby brother who’s in the hospital fighting for his life.

Phoenix Gilmore set up a lemonade stand to help with the cost of her brother’s medical bills.

Three–month–old Zephyr was born with eleven different diagnoses, and doctors say cases like his are rare.

He has trouble breathing on his own, is missing a few ribs and doctors say he basically has no immune system.

He’s been in the University of Minnesota’s NICU since he was born.

“I wanted to do something for him, and I wanted to do something for my parents because they’ve been doing a lot for me so I wanted to do something back for him. I wish that my brother would be better and that he would live a long life,” Phoenix said.

Zephyr’s mother says she would like to meet other parents going through the same thing.

You can find a link to their GoFundMe here.