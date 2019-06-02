Embrace Your Inner Warrior at Fargo’s New Conquer Ninja Gym

This if the first one in Fargo but there are four in Minneapolis

FARGO, N.D. — There’s a new place you can go in Fargo for family, fun and fitness.

Conquer Ninja Gym is offers ninja training and an obstacle course for ages five and up. While there are four locations in Minneapolis, this is the first one to come to Fargo. Owners of the location say it’s a sport that offers a unique experience for everyone who gives it a try.

“Not everybody is interested in team sports like football, basketball, baseball. But they are still athletic or want to get exercise or their parents want them to get exercise. This is a great place for them to come,” said Eldon Johnson, one of the four owners at Conquer Ninja.

Johnson says adults can also train for the show “Ninja Warriors” at the gym.